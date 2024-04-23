State-wide bandh by BJP

Mysuru: In a strong show of protest against the increasing incidents of violence against women and the recent tragic killing of Hubli student Neha Hiremath, hundreds of BJP workers, led by BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra, gathered at Gandhi Chowk in Mysuru on Monday to voice their outrage and demand justice.

The protestors expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the Congress government's tenure. They accused the government of failing to address issues like 'love jihad' and providing inadequate security to women.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra highlighted the alarming spike in murders across the state in recent days. He criticized the Congress government for its lack of action and alleged that appeasement politics and neglect of the state's poor have led to a decline in law and order.

"Congress has consistently pursued appeasement politics, neglecting the safety and welfare of its citizens. Despite attacks on its own MLAs in KG halli-DJ halli, the government has prioritized wooing minorities over ensuring the safety of Dalits and women," Vijayendra said.

He further criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to console Neha's grieving parents and urged for the murder case to be handed over to the CBI.

Accusing the state government of supporting anti-national sentiments, Vijayendra stated, "The government's actions, including the recent killing of a party worker in Kodagu and its alleged support for 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Vidhana Soudha, indicate its incompetence and negligence."

Emphasizing the party's commitment to ensuring justice and dignity for women, Vijayendra declared, "Every BJP worker will continue to fight until justice is served. We are not playing politics; we are fighting for the respect and dignity of women."

The protest saw the participation of several BJP leaders and prominent figures, including MLA TS Srivatsa, BJP State Vice President M. Rajendra, Backward Classes Morcha State Unit President Raghu R. Kautilya, and others.