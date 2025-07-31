STIHL India Opens Exclusive Hubli Showroom to Boost Regional Reach

Hubli: STIHL India, a leading manufacturer of outdoor power tools, has inaugurated a new exclusive showroom in Hubli, marking a significant step in its southern India expansion strategy. The showroom, named L G Enterprises, is located at Madiman Complex on Neeligin Road and will cater to a growing customer base in North Karnataka.

The facility was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Volker Buchholz, Sales Director – Asia, Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director – India, and Sanjay Verma, Regional Head – South. The event drew a large gathering of dealers, customers, and company officials.

Speaking at the launch, Prabhudesai said STIHL remains committed to advancing mechanisation across India's agricultural and landscaping sectors. “Our focus is on quality, reliability, and service. The new Hubli showroom is designed to bring our innovative range of tools closer to professionals and homeowners alike,” he said.

The showroom will feature STIHL’s full range of equipment, including chainsaws, hedge trimmers, blowers, and other power tools widely used in forestry, gardening, and infrastructure maintenance. In addition to retail sales, the outlet will provide after-sales support, technical guidance, and spare parts supply.

With the Hubli outlet, STIHL further strengthens its presence in Karnataka, aiming to serve both urban customers and rural users seeking modern solutions for outdoor and agricultural needs. The company continues to expand its dealer network across India to meet increasing demand for mechanised tools in small-scale farming and landscaping.

STIHL India operates under the Germany-based parent group, which is known globally for durable and precision-engineered equipment.