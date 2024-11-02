Teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas: CM

Bengaluru: To develop and save the language, be Kannadigas first, try to teach Kannada to non-Kannadas and create a Kannada atmosphere to the people of the state, Chief MinisterSiddaramaiahgave the call.

He attended the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava Ceremony-2024 organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy at Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on Friday and addressed the programme.

It has been 68 years since Karnataka State was united. In 1953, the State Redistribution Commission was formed under the chairmanship of Fazal Ali. Based on the linguistic division of the states based on the report of the commission, the state was unified on November 1, 1956 and the state of Mysore emerged. On 1 November 1973, during the tenure of former Chief Minister, Devaraja Urs, Mysore State was renamed as Karnataka, a name representing the entire state. It has been 50 years since Karnataka was named.

The BJP government did not celebrate this golden jubilee. But it was decided to celebrate 1st November 2023 as the 51st year of Karnataka's naming day throughout the year. He said that Kannada was celebrated for the whole year under the slogan 'Hasirayithu Kannada, Usirayithu Kannada' to publicise the importance of Kannada land, language, land and water.

‘In addition to using mother tongue Kannada for business purposes, one should vow to speak to others only in Kannada. Try to teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas. After consuming the food, water and air of Kannada state, people of any caste, religion and language also become Kannadigas. Kannada language has a history of two thousand years and is a very ancient language. Hence Kannada got the status of classical language. Don't be liberal by sacrificing language. ‘

‘We should not develop disrespect for the language, we should be fond of it. Be Kannadigas first to grow and save the language. That's not to say don't learn another language. Develop other language skills, but don't forget to speak in Kannada. Mahatma Gandhi said that it is better to get education in mother tongue.’

Today there is a trend of insulting Kannada and Kannadigas on social media. Considering this as treason, the Chief Minister warned that the government would take strict action against such miscreants.

The state of Karnataka is the second highest tax paying state in the country. Even though more than Rs 4 lakh crores of tax is paid, the tax share from the centre is only Rs 50- Rs 60,000 crore. Central government should not do injustice to us that Kannada state has progressed. Our demand to the Centre to give the state its fair share of taxes is being given a political colour.

We have to fight for our rights. The MPs of the state have gone to the Centre and should raise their voice for Kannada at the Centre. If this power is developed by the electorate, the state will get justice.

He said that despite the injustice of the Centre, our government is making sincere efforts for the development of Karnataka. Eggs and chikki are being given to 57 lakh school children in the state every day, six days a week. Ragimalt is also being given to the children along with milk in collaboration with Sai Annapurna. It is the government's intention that the children of the poor should not suffer from malnutrition and should get quality education. He said that a book has been released for Kannada Devi today.