Tensions Escalate in CLP Meeting Over Dissenting MLAs' Concerns Congress Leaders Deny Concerns

Bengaluru: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, took an intense turn as he confronted dissenting MLAs who had penned a letter highlighting their grievances regarding non-cooperation from ministers. The letter, initially spearheaded by senior Congress MLA B R Patil and endorsed by several other legislators, sent ripples of unease through the government ranks.



In response, the CM called for the CLP meeting to address the issues raised by the concerned MLAs.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong disapproval of the MLAs writing the letter and subsequently leaking it to the media. MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi, who was authorized by the dissenting legislators to represent them, reportedly remained silent in the face of the CM's rebuke, further escalating tension among the section of MLAs present.

Following the meeting, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar denied reports of MLAs being upset, asserting that the legislators had expressed their concerns, which were openly discussed during the session.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy claimed that several MLAs had raised concerns about the lack of adequate funds for their respective constituencies, and this issue was also deliberated during the meeting.

Despite the attempt to downplay the situation, MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi acknowledged the existence of differences between the legislators and ministers, particularly regarding fund allocation and the transfer of officials. However, he reassured that the Chief Minister had committed to resolving these matters satisfactorily.

In the aftermath of the charged meeting, it appears that Siddaramaiah is taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. He has reportedly decided to conduct district-wise meetings, involving both MLAs and ministers from the respective districts, with the aim of fostering better communication and understanding among party members.

The root of the discontentment lies in the MLAs' dissatisfaction with certain ministers, alleging their lack of responsiveness to demands and disregard for recommendations made during the process of transferring officials. Addressing these concerns and finding common ground between party members will be crucial in maintaining unity within the Congress party.