Tomato prices begin to ease in Bengaluru as supply surges; stabilization still awaited

Bengaluru ; After a steady ascent over the past two months, the price of tomatoes in the state is finally showing signs of decline. A respite for consumers comes as tomato prices dipped below Rs 80 per kilogram in various markets on Thursday, marking a notable drop from the recent peak. However, industry experts predict that further stabilization and sustained decrease may require more time.

Last week, the Bengaluru retail market saw tomatoes reaching an alarming high of Rs 140 per kilogram. The current market landscape indicates a shift, with prices ranging between Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram, . Notably, at horticulture producers co operative marketing and processing society (HOPCOMS), the price plummeted from Rs 157 to Rs 85 per kilogram.

Analysts attribute the recent price downturn to a surge in tomato supply from surrounding districts, which has helped alleviate the pressure on prices. Kolar Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), for instance, witnessed a dramatic increase in tomato quantity - from a modest 6-7 thousand boxes to an impressive 90 thousand boxes on Thursday. This influx has caused a noticeable decrease in prices, with rates dropping from a recent peak of Rs 2700 for a 15 kg box to Rs 600-800.

Bengaluru's tomato supply chain has experienced a shift as well. Approximately 350 to 400 quintals of tomatoes from districts such as Ramnagar, Kolar, and Mandya were reaching the capital city until recently. However, Thursday saw a considerable shift with 280 quintals heading to Kalasipalya market and another 270 quintals to Dasanpur market - totaling 550 quintals.

One of the factors contributing to the price alleviation is the reduction of the leaf curl disease affecting tomato crops in the state. New yields are beginning to emerge, rejuvenating the supply chain. Additionally, a fresh tomato crop from the Anantapur market in Andhra Pradesh has entered the scene, with over 1 lakh boxes arriving on Thursday alone. As traders from Chhattisgarh pivot to this new market, there is a noticeable decrease in the volume of tomatoes moving from Karnataka to North India, consequently exerting downward pressure on prices within the state.