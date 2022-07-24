Transport vehicles banned from using ‘BBMP’ nameplate 

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has banned transport vehicles from using 'BBMP' nameplate. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has ordered registration of criminal case against violators of the ban.

It has been observed that the contractors have affixed 'In the service of BBMP' nameplates on the solid waste collection vehicles. It is illegal to use the 'BBMP' name on the vehicle. He has further clarified that putting 'BBMP' name plates on the vehicles carrying construction materials for corporation projects is also unauthorized.

When there are accidents involving such vehicles, the Corporation is getting a bad image as it's blamed in the media for any road mishaps. Therefore, on the direction of the Chief Commissioner, the Special Commissioner of Solid Waste and Planning Department has issued a circular banning private vehicles working for the Corporation from using 'BBMP' nameplate.

Engineers and marshals of the solid waste department should henceforth take action if BBMP nameplate is found on any transport vehicle. He has suggested that a criminal case be registered at the police station concerned against violators.

In case of any accident involving these private vehicles, the owners should pay compensation. A copy of this circular has been sent to the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru City Traffic Police.