Union Minister Somanna flags off Gadag-Wadi railway project

Koppal: In a significant milestone for regional connectivity, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, flagged off the long-awaited Gadag–Wadi railway project in Kushtagi, Koppal district, on Thursday. This marks the first time since India’s independence that a railway service has been inaugurated in the region, fulfilling a decades-old dream.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister Shivraj Tangadagi, MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy, and senior leader Doddangouda Patil. The newly inaugurated route connects Gadag–Talikote–Kushtagi, with a passenger train service from Kushtagi to Hubballi also launched. While the older line extended up to Talakal, the stretch from Talakal to Kushtagi has now been newly constructed. This rail link is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai-Karnataka and Kalyana-Karnataka regions.

Speaking at the event, Minister Somanna praised MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy for his persistent efforts toward the railway project. “The Railways is a highly sensitive department. The results of Rayareddy’s dedication are now visible, and credit also goes to Prime Minister Modi for making it possible. This department is like flowing water, not stagnant,” he said.

He extended congratulations to former CM Siddaramaiah, noting that the project’s foundation was laid during former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s tenure. Somanna added that under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, national highways began expanding, and now under Modi, the Railways has made tremendous progress.

District in-charge Minister Shivraj Tangadagi called the project the fulfillment of a long-standing regional aspiration. “The Gadag-Wadi rail project has been a dream for this area. Rayareddy is the driving force behind this accomplishment. The project was approved in 2013-14, and such swift completion is rare for railway projects,” he stated.

Addressing the gathering, Basavaraj Rayareddy, currently serving as Economic Advisor to the CM, expressed personal satisfaction. “This is a proud day for me. I’m happy to see the project taking shape and to witness Somanna inaugurating it. Constructing a railway line is no easy task—it demands perseverance,” he noted. He also recalled that while serving as an MP, he had secured approval for the Munirabad–Mahboobnagar railway project. V Rayareddy highlighted the challenges in land acquisition for railway development, citing his efforts since his 2009 Lok Sabha candidacy and his 2013-14 meetings with Mallikarjun Kharge, then Railway Minister.

He emphasized Siddaramaiah’s role in allocating funds for land acquisition and noted that the majority of land required for the project has now been acquired. Rayareddy also pointed out that though Rs 7,500 crore has been allocated to Central Karnataka in this year’s budget, it falls short of the actual requirements for railway infrastructure. “Somanna’s commitment is commendable, something lacking among many railway officials. I’ve been in politics since 1995, and the attitude of railway authorities has often been disappointing,” he concluded.