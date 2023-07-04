University employees stage protest over delayed pension

Mysuru:The retired employees of Mysuru University staged a protest against delay of pensions due to Court Stay on chancellor appointment.The retired employees of Mysuru University staged a protest against delay of pensions due to Court Stay on chancellor appointment. A protest was staged in front of the Crawford Bhavan of the University as retired employees voiced their concerns over the delayed pension caused by a court’s stay order on the selection of the chancellor. With the High Court halting the appointment process for the Chancellor of the University of Mysore, the pension of 1,015 retired university employees hangs in the balance.

Over 3,000 teaching and non- teaching staff members currently employed at the University are facing distress as they have not received their salaries for the month of June. The Chancellor’s signature is necessary for the payment of salaries, making it challenging for the Chancellor and Finance Officers to fulfill this obligation. Furthermore, without the appointment of interim chancellors, even the salaries of permanent staff members will be delayed.

The university comprises 800 permanent faculty members, 900 guest lecturers, and 1,600 non-teaching staff. The monthly salary payout for teaching and non-teaching staff amounts to approximately Rs 6.25 crore. It has been 15 days since the High Court suspended the appointment of Prof. M. K. Loknath as the Chancellor of Mysore University, and an interim chancellor has yet to be appointed. Prof. Rangraj, representing the Pension Employees’ Association, has urged the governor to swiftly appoint an interim chancellor to address this issue soon.