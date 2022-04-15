Urban development dept finds faults in BBMP tender for cleaning machines

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) under the Swaccha Bengaluru project has planned to clean the roads and pavements in Central Business District (CBD). Now the Urban Development Department has raised objections over the shortcomings of the tender evaluation process for the purchase of five cleaning vehicles at a cost of Rs 12.40 crore.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department has written to the BBMP chief commissioner on Monday (April 11) to clarify the matter. The BBMP invited a tender on June 10, 2021, for the purchase of five pressure jet cleaner / washer machines to maintain road and pavements in the city's CBD area. The three-year maintenance and operation was included in the tender package worth Rs 12.40 crore.

The financial bid was open on September 22, 2021, whereas the contractor AL Sathish Kumar quoted the lowest rate (Rs 9.29 crore). The BBMP has submitted a proposal to the government seeking approval to the tender submitted by Sathish Kumar, which is 24.67 percent less than the cost quoted by the civic body.

The ACS of the Urban Development Department who reviewed the proposal had opined that, there were 'drawbacks' in the tender evaluation. The proposal is illegal, which does not comply with the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act (KTPP) rules. Prerequisite for machine supply in a tender where joint venture is not allowed. Contractors who have no previous annual turnover and management experience have been selected. The ACS advised that the tender document be prepared with the details of the approval, technical evaluation from the officers and then submit with explanation.