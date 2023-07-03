Vigilant officers should be appointed in every department of the government: Brijesh Kalappa

BENGALURU: The President of the State Communication Department, Brijesh Kalappa said, "The fact that an ordinary tahasildar committed corruption of more than 1500 crores during the recent Lokayukta raid shows that corruption is widespread in the state government. The people of the state are questioning whether the government has turned a blind eye for so many years."



"In the previous tenure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government in 2016, in the month of September, an order was made to appoint vigilant officers in every department. I was the Chief Minister's legal advisor in the then government. In this context, why even after two months of coming to power, the Chief Minister has not appointed vigilant officers in all the departments," he questioned the Chief Minister.

Brijesh Kalappa expressed his opinion that if CM is aware of the widespread corruption in the government's revenue, irrigation, PWD, forest department and other important departments and he remains silent about it, then the people of the state will know that the Chief Minister is pro-corruption.

Brijesh Kalappa continued, "The burden of cases in the Lokayukta is already too much. You need to start a vigilance cell in every department of the government and appoint vigilant officers immediately. You should appoint chief vigilant officers in your chief minister's office and appoint honest officers without blemish. If you fail to remove corruption from the state, it will mean that you have failed to fulfill the guarantees provided by you. If our suggestions are not implemented in the near future, the Aam Aadmi Party will have to resort to protest," he warned the government.