Where’s Bommai, RaGa asks Modi, as he goes after PM’s jugular

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surprised many with his aggressive back-to-back campaigns ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka. His sharp attack on Narendra Modi, some say, has “compelled the Prime Minister to change his discourse”.



Gandhi recently took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi saying he speaks only about himself and “never ever takes the name local BJP leaders as if they do not exist”. And soon, Modi was seen acknowledging the contributions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in his speeches.

The Congress leader’s aggressive allegations about humiliation of Lingayat leadership, and his claims that the BJP is going against the ideology of Basavanna, who is revered by Lingayats, sent the saffron party scurrying for cover. Gandhi’s constant attack on Prime Minister Modi for his alleged links with chosen top industrialists, especially Adani, has too created an impact.

When BJP leaders ridiculed the practicality of implementing five guarantee schemes which are Congress’ USP for Karnataka elections, Gandhi’s proclamation that he would give money to the poor, taking it from the industrialists, struck a chord with voters.

Additionally, the Congress leader has also proclaimed that the party’s key agendas -- free bus travel for women; Rs 3,000 for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years; 10 kg of free rice for every member of BPL family; Rs 2,000 allowance for every woman head of the family and free 200 units of electricity -- would be implemented in the first cabinet meeting after Congress government assumes power in the state.