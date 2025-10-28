Women bikers and pink autos rally for breast cancer awareness

Bengaluru: Tomark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur hosted the “Ride for a Cause. Rally for a Cure” bringing together women bikers and pink auto drivers from across the city to spread the message of early detection, timely treatment, and empowerment in the fight against breast cancer.

The rally began from the hospital and covered key city landmarks. Participants carried placards urging women to prioritize regular breast screenings and check-ups, painting the city streets pink.

Following the rally, the hospital inaugurated its new Breast Cancer Clinic. The clinic features advanced imaging, screening, and diagnostic facilities, and is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of oncologists, radiologists, and surgeons committed to providing timely, personalized care.

Dr. Rahul S. Kanaka, Senior Consultant – Surgical and Robotic Oncology, emphasized the importance of continuous awareness, saying, “Every year, thousands of women in India are affected by breast cancer, and far too many are diagnosed only when the disease has progressed. Initiatives like this rally play a vital role in breaking the silence and stigma surrounding the condition. By raising awareness, promoting regular screening, and offering care through our new Breast Cancer Clinic, we aim to empower women to take charge of their health and seek help early.”

Dr. Neelesh Reddy, Senior Consultant – Medical Oncology, spoke about the impact of community-led awareness, noting, “Breast cancer is no longer just a concern for older women it’s impacting younger generations in India, often with more aggressive forms. Addressing this requires a multi-pronged approach focusing on lifestyle changes, genetic counseling, and expanding access to screening in underserved areas. Empowering women with knowledge and support is the first step toward better outcomes.”

Dr. Rajesh V. Helavar, Senior Consultant – Interventional Radiology, highlighted the role of technology in changing outcomes, explaining, “Early detection is where awareness meets action. With advanced imaging and minimally invasive diagnostic tools now available at our Breast Cancer Clinic, we can identify even the smallest abnormalities at the earliest stage helping reduce anxiety, enable faster decisions, and improve prognosis.” Over 30+ women participated in the rally, lending their support to raise awareness about the importance of early screening and timely treatment. The event concluded with free breast screening and check-up for all participants, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to preventive healthcare and women’swell-being.