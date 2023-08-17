Zero Waste to Regenerative Packaging: InfinityBox pioneering a new era of sustainable solutions

Bengaluru: In an era marked by heightened environmental consciousness and a growing imperative to address the issue of waste, companies worldwide are on a quest for innovative strategies to combat the crisis. In India, we have seen various entrepreneurs coming forward with innovative ideas like PadCare in Menstrual hygiene, Bamboo India and Adeera Packaging in product based, Yulu and Ather Energy in Mobility etc. At the forefront of this movement stands InfinityBox, a vanguard enterprise that is reshaping the packaging landscape through its groundbreaking regenerative approach to sustainability.

To effectively address the impending environmental crisis, we must go beyond the conventional "reduce, reuse, recycle" model. The crux of InfinityBox’s unprecedented achievement lies in the principles of biomimicry, a process that draws insights from nature's proven designs and mechanisms. The company addresses the problem of excessive plastic waste generated by single-use packaging, which has a detrimental impact on the environment. They take a unique approach of streamlining the food operations for large corporates, enterprises, colleges, and schools, and thereby help them to reduce the consumption of water, electricity, chemicals, and manpower by efficient use of technology. With a single client the company almost saves 1 billion litres of fresh water in a year.

As the only packaging-as-a-service company in the country, InfinityBox streamline the cafeteria operations for the individual clients and also offer a wide selection of eco-friendly, biodegradable or compostable or reusable packaging materials. These includes steel, melamine, ceramic, PP (polypropylene), and acrylic containers, as well as chafing dishes and more. With an end-to-end approach, the company collects the dishes/plates/containers, washes it thoroughly, and ensures its proper sterilisation and maintenance. This process makes the “InfinityBox” ready for reuse in a highly efficient and convenient manner. By operating on a large scale, they can cater to various businesses and institutions and have reduced 200,000+Kgs of disposable waste, until now.

Sustainable packaging is undoubtedly both the call of the future and the need of the hour. With increasing environmental concerns and a growing understanding of the impact of traditional packaging on the planet, the demand for eco-friendly alternatives is more pressing than ever. At InfinityBox, the chosen packaging materials are also non-toxic and BPA-free, preserving the quality and taste of the food items served. Among its esteemed clientele are renowned names like Morgan Stanley, Piramal Group, Narayana Hospital, Aster Hospital etc.

InfinityBox's forward-thinking approach is already inspiring change across the packaging industry and this domino effect has the potential to reshape the packaging landscape, making sustainability a standard rather than an exception.

It is not only a responsible choice for the future but also an urgent necessity to safeguard our planet for generations to come.