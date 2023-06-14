Live
Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji advised bypass surgery
Chennai:Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition Minister V. Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate during early morning hours of Wednesday, has been advised bypass surgery at the earliest.
A coronary angiogram has been performed on the minister who complained of chest pain at the TN Government Multi-Super Specialty hospital at Omandurar where he was admitted.
After the angiogram, doctors have advised a bypass surgery on the arrested minister as the Coronary angiogram revealed a triple vessel disease.
It may be noted that Senthil Balaji was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at his official residence and his office in the State Secretariat. He was questioned for 18 hours before being arrested during the early hours of Wednesday.