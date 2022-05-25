Burglars In Tamil Nadu Absconded With Jewels Worth Rs. 75 lakh

A shocking incident occurred at Katpadi, near Vellore, Tamil Nadu where burglars dug a hole in a shop's wall and made off with Rs. 75 lakh worth of gold jewellery, silverware, and other precious stones.



The incident was discovered and noticed when the shop's owner, Melpadi resident Anil Kumar, arrived to open his shop for the day as everyday schedule. Then he noticed that the shop's wall adjacent to a juice shop had a massive hole in it.

It was discovered that the criminals broke into the shop and made off with all of the gold jewellery and silverware placed inside the iron closet. According to India Today, the burglars also took the hard disc of the CCTV camera that was installed in the shop during the first investigation.

Meanwhile, ADSP Sundaramoorthy, Katpadi Deputy Superintendent of Police Palani, and Inspector Anand came on the scene and began an inquiry. The investigation has enlisted the help of fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs.

Furthermore, two special teams have been formed to conduct further investigations, police are also investigating whether there is any CCTV footage in the surrounding shops or places that could aid in the inquiry.