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Heavy rains flood over 100 houses at Lankan refugee camp
In Short
More than 100 families residing at the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp faced severe hardship after persistent rains flooded their residential area, as reported by PTI Videos.
Dindugal: Following heavy rains on Friday night, more than 100 houses at the Sri Lankan Tamils refugee camp in Puliyampatti in this district were inundated. District Collector S Durga Moorthy visited the site and assessed the damage firsthand.
More than 100 families residing at the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp faced severe hardship after persistent rains flooded their residential area, as reported by PTI Videos.
Residents reported that rainwater began stagnating rapidly, leaving homes waterlogged and forcing families to move children and belongings to safety.
During the inspection, the collector interacted with the affected persons to understand their plight and examine the extent of the waterlogging.
Locals explained that blocked drainage channels and overflowing water bodies, including an exposed 40-foot-deep well near the residential zone—heightened safety concerns during the downpour.
They noted that makeshift breaches were created along blocked pathways to help drain the stagnant water, though debris and blocked channels continued to impede the flow.
Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, the collector assured residents that necessary relief measures and permanent drainage solutions would be discussed and implemented to prevent recurring flooding in the settlement.
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