TG will emerge as India’s top defence mfg hub: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon domestic and international defence manufacturing companies to enhance their investments in Telangana, declaring that the state would emerge as India’s top industrial hub for the defence sector.

Addressing the curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo 2026 at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Chief Minister announced that the state would launch its Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 in the upcoming Global Summit, aligned with the long-term objectives of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision. Revanth Reddy invited industry leaders to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City. He said the second edition of the summit would be organised on a larger scale and expressed his ambition to develop Raksha Expo into an international platform for the defence, aerospace, space and security industries.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s strategic importance, he pointed to the presence of major research institutions, defence establishments and leading companies, including DRDO, HAL, Bharat Dynamics Limited, MIDHANI, Tata Group, Airbus, Safran, Skyroot, Lockheed Martin and Bharat Forge.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for India to transition from importing defence technologies to becoming a major global exporter. He said Telangana is well-positioned to contribute to this goal through its skilled workforce, research capabilities and industrial infrastructure.

He highlighted initiatives such as Young India Skills University and Advanced Training Centres established by upgrading ITIs, while emphasising the importance of developing skilled human resources for advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.