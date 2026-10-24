BRS Responsible For Telangana’s Irrigation Mess: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BRS government had completed the Pranahita Chevella SLBC and other projects; the state would have been in a much better position to face the impact of El Niño, and drought-like conditions could have been avoided, he said.

The Minister said if the BRS government had utilised the loans properly, the impact could have been much less. He took strong objection to the BRS leaders visiting the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project and alleging that the Congress government is allowing the water to flow out of the barrage.

The Minister said the Medigadda barrage "collapsed" during the BRS regime. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had identified deficiencies in its design and construction.

"The Congress government is sincerely making efforts for the rehabilitation of the three beleaguered barrages of Kaleshwaram -- Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla - without any political motives, by involving international experts," he said. He said there was no possibility of lifting water from these barrages. The NDSA had recommended that the gates of these barrages be kept open in view of the damage suffered by them.

The BRS government not only destroyed the Irrigation sector in Telangana but also failed to provide the promised one crore ayacut. It could not even complete the SLBC project, he added.

The Minister said that careful planning by the Congress Government had resulted in the highest paddy cultivation and procurement though the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages had not been in use, he claimed.

Uttam Kumar Reddy had said the state government is targeting completion of rehabilitation works of the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project by July-August next year.