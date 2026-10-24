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BRS Responsible For Telangana’s Irrigation Mess: Uttam Kumar Reddy

In Short

The Minister said if the BRS government had utilised the loans properly, the impact could have been much less. He took strong objection to the BRS leaders visiting the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project and alleging that the Congress government is allowing the water to flow out of the barrage.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy
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Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

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Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BRS government had completed the Pranahita Chevella SLBC and other projects; the state would have been in a much better position to face the impact of El Niño, and drought-like conditions could have been avoided, he said.

The Minister said if the BRS government had utilised the loans properly, the impact could have been much less. He took strong objection to the BRS leaders visiting the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project and alleging that the Congress government is allowing the water to flow out of the barrage.

The Minister said the Medigadda barrage "collapsed" during the BRS regime. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had identified deficiencies in its design and construction.

"The Congress government is sincerely making efforts for the rehabilitation of the three beleaguered barrages of Kaleshwaram -- Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla - without any political motives, by involving international experts," he said. He said there was no possibility of lifting water from these barrages. The NDSA had recommended that the gates of these barrages be kept open in view of the damage suffered by them.

The BRS government not only destroyed the Irrigation sector in Telangana but also failed to provide the promised one crore ayacut. It could not even complete the SLBC project, he added.

The Minister said that careful planning by the Congress Government had resulted in the highest paddy cultivation and procurement though the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages had not been in use, he claimed.

Uttam Kumar Reddy had said the state government is targeting completion of rehabilitation works of the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project by July-August next year.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Uttam Kumar ReddyBRSTelangana IrrigationKaleshwaram ProjectCongress Government
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