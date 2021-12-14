Tamil Nadu Declares Beaches Off-Limits On December 31 Until January 1

The Tamil Nadu government has restricted public gatherings at all beaches in the province on December 31 and January 1, 2022, as a preventative step in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic.



An official announcement quoting chief minister MK Stalin said that as part of the measures targeted at controlling the development of Covid, people will not be allowed access to any beaches on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022.

Every year, New Year's revellers go to Chennai's Marina Beach, which is one of the most popular. The government's latest directive came after Stalin attended a review meeting on Monday to discuss the state's pandemic situation, particularly in light of the appearance of the current Omicron form in neighbouring states.

Existing prohibitions on social, cultural, and political gatherings were also extended until December 31 by the state administration. On the other hand, Stalin announced some school reforms, allowing classes for students in grades 6 through 12 and higher education institutions to operate normally beginning January 3, 2022, rather than on a rotational basis.

As per the announcement, the same rule will apply to colleges and technical training centres. Swimming pools have also been authorised to operate by the authorities. For example, 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination-Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour,' should be scrupulously adhered to.

The chief minister also recommended people to avoid crowding during the next festival season and to observe Covid policy, which includes wearing masks and avoiding social contact, as well as to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are among the neighbouring states that have recorded Omicron cases. Whereas Kerala and Andhra Pradesh each have one case of Omicron, Karnataka has so far discovered three cases of the variation. Meanwhile, the total number of Omicron instances in the country stand at 41.