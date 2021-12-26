Visitors To Tamil Nadu From Outside The Country Must Go Through Quarantine

Following an increase in the number of Omicron variant cases of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Tamil Nadu has decided to impose home quarantine for all foreign visitors beginning Sunday, regardless of whether they are from at-risk or non-at-risk countries.



Ma. Subramanian, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, told journalists on Saturday that passengers arriving from any country in Tamil Nadu would be subjected to a one-week home quarantine.The decision was made because Omicron infections were found in nearly equal numbers in both at-risk and non-at-risk countries. To date, Tamil Nadu has conducted RT-PCR tests on all passengers arriving from at-risk countries, but just 2% of passengers arriving from other countries have been tested.Only individuals travelling from at-risk nations were previously subjected to house quarantine. They asked the Union government to issue rules so that this might be extended to other countries. However, we have yet to receive a reply. As a result, in order to stop the spread of Omicron infections, we've decided to put this in place starting tomorrow [Sunday]." He stated that 10% of individuals arriving from non-at-risk countries would be subjected to RT-PCR tests.

For effective home quarantine monitoring, information on international travellers will be shared with the Police, Revenue, and Municipal Administration Departments.Mr. Subramanian noted that while the state already had 22 active Omicron cases, the number may rise as more samples with the S-gene dropout (a sign of the variation) were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Following an epidemic at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 39 samples of COVID-19 patients were detected through thorough contact tracing. After a few doctors, nurses, and other staff members tested positive, he said 3,038 people were tracked down and tested. They were the key contacts of a diabetic patient who had tested positive for the virus before undergoing hospital surgery.

A total of 54 people were found to be positive out of all those who were tested. The NIV has received 39 samples that have been found to have the S-gene dropout. He went on to say that everyone who tested positive was mainly asymptomatic.

In light of the threat posed by the new variation, the Minister urged all hotels to postpone New Year's gatherings and festivities. He emphasised that it was a kind appeal, not a command. He also encouraged people to stay inside and spend the New Year with their family.

He emphasised the need of following COVID-19 guidelines and avoiding gatherings during the Pongal festival in January. During the Chennai Book Fair, which is set to take place next month, he said the government would ask the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India to impose temperature testing and physical distance.