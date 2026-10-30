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SAMARTH mobile app launched
In Short
SP Umamaheswar says the app will help police track their forces’ movement and identify sensitive areas
Bapatla: District SP B Umamaheshwar launched the SAMARTH mobile app on Thursday to help police manage security during the upcoming local body elections.
He unveiled the app poster at a press conference held at the SP Camp Office in Bapatla, and explained its features on a demo screen. SP Umamaheswar said the app will help police track their forces’ movement and identify sensitive areas.
The control room can see officers’ live locations on Google Maps. It will also help mark normal and sensitive polling stations, so security can be planned based on local needs.
If a law and order problem arises anywhere, the SP said that the app will help send patrolling teams and striking forces quickly. Personnel can press an SOS button in an emergency to alert officers.
They can also call the control room directly through the app. The SP said that the app can send orders and updates to all police personnel in the district with a single notification. It also keeps names and phone numbers of all officers in one place.
Even in areas without the internet, the app can deliver information through notifications. Umamaheswar said that the IT Core team at the District Police Headquarters will watch the app and coordinate with officers using live data. He said the aim is to use technology to hold peaceful, transparent and orderly elections.
Additional SP L Sudhakar, SB CI Narayana, Election Cell CIs Suryanarayana and Srinivasa Rao, Admin RI Mauluddin, IT Core SI Nageswara Rao and other staff attended the programme.
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