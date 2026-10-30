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SP details tech aided security

SP details tech aided security
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SP details tech aided security

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Anantapur: Anantapur SP P Jagadeesh, IPS, announced that advanced technology will be deployed alongside traditional security to ensure peaceful municipal election polling on November 1.

Drones will conduct aerial surveillance over sensitive areas and narrow streets to detect suspicious gatherings, while CCTV cameras and live booth webcasting will be monitored continuously.

A central control room at the District Police Office will direct ground forces in real time to resolve disruptions immediately. SP Jagadeesh affirmed that early threat identification will guarantee free and transparent local body elections across the district.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Anantapur Municipal ElectionsP Jagadeesh SPDrone Surveillance AnantapurAP Local Body PollsAnantapur Police Security
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