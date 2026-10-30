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Campaigning ban to come into force at 5 PM today: Collector

District Collector and District Election Officer Dr A Siri
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District Collector and District Election Officer Dr A Siri 

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Kurnool: District Collector and District Election Officer Dr A Siri announced on Thursday that the prohibition on campaigning for the upcoming urban local body elections will come into force at 5:00 PM on Friday.

With polling scheduled for November 1 and set to conclude at 5:00 PM, the State Election Commission (SEC) has mandated a strict prohibition on all campaign activities during the 48 hours leading up to the close of voting.

Collector Siri clarified that the ban applies comprehensively to print, electronic, and social media channels. She directed election authorities and enforcement teams to strictly implement SEC directives and initiate immediate legal action against any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. She appealed to political parties, candidates, and citizens to extend full cooperation to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling.

Addressing common voter concerns, Dr Siri explicitly clarified that voter slips are not mandatory to exercise franchise at polling booths. Citizens can verify their electoral roll details and designated polling station information by visiting the SEC’s official web portal ([https://sec-ems.ap.gov.in/apsec/](https://sec-ems.ap.gov.in/apsec/)).

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Kurnool Local Body ElectionsDr A Siri CollectorCampaign Silence PeriodAP State Election CommissionVoter Slip Guidelines
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