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Strict oversight directed for local body poll postal ballots
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Bukkapatnam: District Joint Collector M Maurya Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of the postal ballot center, strong rooms, and election materials at the Bukkapatnam MPDO office on Thursday.
Instructing officials to maintain meticulous records of postal ballots, he emphasized strict compliance with State Election Commission guidelines to guarantee a transparent poll process.
He ordered round-the-clock CCTV monitoring at strong rooms and directed authorities to provide seamless facilities for staff casting postal votes.
Zilla Parishad CEO Venkata Subbaiah, Tahsildar, MPDO, and returning officers accompanied the Joint Collector during the review.
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