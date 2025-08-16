Live
- Women's DPL: Title holders North Delhi Strikers take on South Delhi Superstarz in opening clash on Sunday
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Monday
- Death toll from flash floods rises to 307 in northwest Pak
- Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan in coming days
- Kerala CM Vijayan criticises PM Modi for 'glorifying RSS' in I-Day speech
- Will meet Trump on Aug 18: Ukraine Prez Zelensky reaffirms will to work to achieve peace
- Seven-day state mourning in Nagaland over Governor La Ganesan's death
- Third day of rescue operation in J&K’s Kishtwar; 60 dead, over 100 injured
- SBI raises home loan rates by 25 basis points for new borrowers
- CM Revanth puts administration on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rains
10th grade girls triumph in inter-school volleyball
Highlights
On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations at St. Rose Mary High School, President and Advocate of the High Court Mohd Mohidduin...
On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations at St. Rose Mary High School, President and Advocate of the High Court Mohd Mohidduin Quarrath, along with Secretary Zakiya Begum and Principal Sadia Parvez, presented the inter-school volleyball winner’s trophy to the victorious 10th-grade girls’ team.
The spirited final match saw the 10th-grade team defeat the 9th graders in straight sets, 21–17 and 21–15. The event was attended by staff, students, and supporters, with many joining the players in the celebration of both sporting success and national pride.
Next Story