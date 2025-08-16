10th grade girls triumph in inter-school volleyball

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations at St. Rose Mary High School, President and Advocate of the High Court Mohd Mohidduin Quarrath, along with Secretary Zakiya Begum and Principal Sadia Parvez, presented the inter-school volleyball winner’s trophy to the victorious 10th-grade girls’ team.

The spirited final match saw the 10th-grade team defeat the 9th graders in straight sets, 21–17 and 21–15. The event was attended by staff, students, and supporters, with many joining the players in the celebration of both sporting success and national pride.