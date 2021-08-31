150 traffic,100 pelican signals to dot busy junctions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing 150 traffic signals and 100 pelican signals in its limits at a cost of Rs 60 crore. The civic body has given the tender to the Canada group, Intelligence, Buildings and Infrastructure (IBI). The traffic signals will be added to the existing 231 in the city.

According to the GHMC officials, work on the signals was progressing in different locations. By the year-end, they will be installed at the three-way, four-way and five-way junctions.

The officials said they were focusing on the dysfunctional traffic signals and repairing them, if they get complaints. With the installation of more pelican signals pedestrians can freely cross roads without problems. Most of the 100 pelican signals will be installed in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits.