24,543 villages covered by Mission Bhageeratha

The State government is supplying drinking water under Mission Bhageeratha scheme to 24,543 villages.

Panchayat Raj and RuralDevelopment Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao while replying to questions raised by MLAs in the ongoing budget session, said that they had expanded the scheme to Bhadadri Kothagudem district.

He also said that they were providing water to some tribal villages resided by the tribals came from chattisgarh state and added that a total of 74 such tribal villages were benefiting from the Scheme.

He said that the works under the scheme were being delayed due to the ongoing works on some National Highways (NH). He informed that they were also giving water toremote hamlets.

The government is also water by using solar power where there is dearth of electricity.