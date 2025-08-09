  • Menu
3 booked for harassing woman at pub

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police registered a criminal case against three youths for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at a pub located on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills.

The three youth were identified as Bharath, Maruthi, and Donald. According to police, a 30-year-old woman from Manikonda had gone to the pub with her friend on Tuesday night. Around midnight, a group of youths started behaving inappropriately with her inside the pub.

Later, three youths came outside the pub and harassed her again. When the woman’s brother arrived and questioned them, the trio allegedly abused and assaulted him. The bouncers present at the pub entrance, who intervened and attempted to pacify the youths were also assaulted by the youths.

In the scuffle, the woman and her brother reportedly suffered serious injuries and were treated at a private hospital in Jubilee Hills.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Jubilee Hills police have booked the trio and are investigating.

