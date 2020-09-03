3-day Telangana People’s Assembly to discuss problems, post-Covid

Hyderabad: Different voluntary organisations will team up to raise several issues troubling people during the Telangana People's Assembly to be held from September 4 to 6.



According to organisers, the 3-day 'Assembly' will raise real issues concerning the people of the State. The representatives of different NGOs will be demanding that the issued that should be heard in the upcoming monsoon session of the State Assembly starting from September 7. Through six online thematic sessions covering all major sectors, the speakers will highlight the important issues. Later the 'people's charter' will be presented to MLAs of different political parties on September 7.

The inaugural session (September 4) will be addressed by Prof Haragopal, Prof Sujatha Surepalli, Kaneez Fathima, and Rachana Mudraboina.

Elaborating through online press meet, the organisers said that during the crisis triggered by Covid and lockdown, the people of the State faced serious problems owing to failure of governance as well as the lack of democratic spaces to raise people's issues. This has been acutely felt in the case of migrant workers and food security during the lockdown as well as the mounting health crisis due to pandemic and failure of the health system.

"The People's Assembly is a concerted attempt to address the governance failure and the collapse of democratic spaces. It will bring together the most committed persons from people's organizations from across all sectors onto one platform.

About 100 speakers including experts, leaders of people's organizations and people from various walks of life (urban workers, farmer suicide victims, farm workers, adivasis, Dalits, women, transgender persons, etc) will enrich the People's Assembly," they said. Ravi Kanneganti (Rythu Swarajya Vedika), S.Jeevan Kumar (Human Rights Forum), Purushottam Rao (All India Parents Association) and others addressed the media persons.