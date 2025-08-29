30K cops to keep watch over Ganesh festivities in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand requested that Ganesh mandapam organizers be very careful with electricity in the ongoing rainy season. The commissioner advised organizers to contact local electricity department officials and get a proper connection, even though free electricity is being provided.

During his visit to Khairatabad Bada Ganesh on Thursday, CV Anand suggested that mandapam organizers appoint volunteers as a precautionary measure, and they must oversee the barricading. He said that at least 3 volunteers should be at the mandapam at night.

The commissioner said that over 19,000 police personnel from city limits will be available for these festivities. “An additional 8,500 police personnel from districts, 42 platoons, 10 CAPF companies, and Octopus teams will also join. A total of about 30,000 police personnel will be on duty,” said CV Anand.

He said that as DCP Central Zone, Additional CP Traffic, and Hyderabad Police Commissioner, he has so far handled Ganesh immersion security arrangements 11 times. He stated that extensive security arrangements have been made by the Hyderabad City Police for the immersion of Ganesh idols on September 6, 2025.

He added that coordination meetings have been held with organizers, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, and various government departments. “Out of approximately 11,000 applications, 10,900 Ganesh mandapams have been granted online permissions. He said that efforts are being made to bring the remaining 15,000 idols in Hyderabad city under record, which will make security measures easier,” said CV Anand.

The immersion processions will be monitored with CCTV cameras, drones, and QR code-based stickers.

Joint control centers have been set up at important locations like NTR Marg and People’s Plaza. On the final immersion day (September 6), a 24-hour joint control center will be operational at TG ICCC in Banjara Hills.

He said that currently, 9 cranes have been set up at places like Hussain Sagar, Mir Alam Tank, Rajanna Bavi, and NTR Stadium. With the coordination of GHMC, R&B, and other departments, this number will be increased to 40 by the final day.

As the Khairtabad Ganesh idol witnesses 60,000 to 70,000 people daily and 1 to 2 lakh devotees on weekends, the commissioner ordered the officials to make all arrangements to prevent any stampede.

Afterwards, the Commissioner along with other officials inspected the routes to the Khairtabad Ganesh mandapam and the barricading system.

Vikram Singh Mann, (Additional CP Law and Order), D Joel Davis, (Joint CP Traffic), K Apoorva Rao, (DCP SB), K Shilpa Valli, (DCP Central Zone), and other officers were present.