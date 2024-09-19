49th All India Music & Dance Competitions Begin Today with Inaugural Ceremony

Hyderabad: The 49th edition of the All India Competitions in Music & Dance, hosted by Navya Nataka Samiti in collaboration with the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, kicked off today with an elegant inaugural ceremony at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Nampally. The event was graced by Hon. Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty of the Telangana High Court, who lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the formal commencement of the prestigious competition.

Esteemed Guests of Honour, including Smt. G. Vasundhara, Dy. Director of Treasuries & Accounts, and Sri T. Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech, were present to celebrate the occasion. Smt. U.V.L. Ananda, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, presided over the event, with Sri Padala Bhikshapathi, Chairman of Roots Collegium, and special guest Sri V. Ananda Mohan, representing Sangeetha Ksheerasagaram, adding their support.

The inaugural was followed by competitions in the Junior, Sub-junior, Senior, Violin, various dance forms like Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Bharathanatyam setting the stage for a 8 days of extraordinary performances from talented participants across India. Sponsored by YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad, the event continues to honour and promote India's rich cultural heritage in fine arts, a tradition upheld by Navya Nataka Samiti since 1958.