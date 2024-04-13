50-year-old man jumps from 10th floor of apartment in Hyd

Hyderabad/: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man jumped from 10th floor of an apartment on Thursday. The incident took place at Upparpally in Attapur of Hyderabad.

According to the sources, the man identified as Devdas Agarwal of Begum bazaar is survived by a differently-abled daughter and a son. He used to work as an LIC agent. It is learnt that the man recently got his son married off, who is a cab driver and also gave him an amount to buy a new taxi for himself.

There has been some frequent quarrels in the family after the son misused the amount given to him. The man who decided to take drastic steps, reached an apartment on Thursday and asked the security guard that he was interested in renting a portion. The guard who took him to 10th floor of the building, Devdas, suddenly jumped from the top to death, triggering shock among the residents. Upon information, police reached the spot and registered a case. Investigation is underway.