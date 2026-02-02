696 booked for drunk driving

Hyderabad" Continuing the crackdown on drink driving, traffic police in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates registered 356 and 340 cases respectively over the weekend. Large scale enforcement tests were conducted across both jurisdictions to improve road safety. In the Hyderabad limits, 356 offenders were caught between 30 and 31 January.

This total included 302 two-wheelers, 21 three-wheelers, and 33 cars. Meanwhile, Cyberabad police nabbed 340 individuals, including 275 two-wheeler riders, 14 three-wheeler drivers, 48 four-wheeler drivers, and three heavy vehicle operators.

Reports indicate that 67 offenders recorded extremely high alcohol levels between 201 mg and 550 mg per 100 ml. All individuals will be produced before the court. During the final week of January, courts disposed of 257 cases, resulting in 240 fines and five prison sentences.

Police warned that motorists causing fatal accidents while intoxicated will face charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide. This offence carries a maximum sentence of ten years in jail alongside substantial fines. The department urged citizens to avoid driving under the influence to prevent such severe legal consequences and ensure public safety on the city roads. Authorities confirmed that these intensive checks will continue regularly to deter potential violators and reduce the frequency of alcohol related traffic incidents within the state capital and its surrounding suburban areas.