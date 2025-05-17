Live
- Wedding Song ‘Ramachandrude’ from ‘Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama’ strikes a chord
- VV Vinayak launches teaser of supernatural love story ‘Krishna Leela’
- ‘Lucky enough to be a part of your era’: SKY, Bumrah and Iyer congratulate Rohit on Wankhede stand honour
- Xbox Lets You Pin Favourite Games and Personalize Your Homescreen
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Support for Farmers and Environmental Initiatives
- Centre to launch National Soil Spectral Library towards digital agriculture
- Grace, Grit, and Global Unity: Miss World Sports Day 2025 Unfolds in Telangana
- A TELUGU ADVENTURE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC
- Global economic data, easing India-Pakistan tensions to drive market mood next week
- Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Centre over exclusion from all-party delegation
A TELUGU ADVENTURE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC
Secunderabad: In continuing the rich maritime heritage and sea faring traditions of the Andhras, two Veterans & Senior Citizens, Colonel K Srinivas...
Secunderabad: In continuing the rich maritime heritage and sea faring traditions of the Andhras, two Veterans & Senior Citizens, Colonel K Srinivas (Retd) ex EME and Captain CDNV Prasad (IN) (Retd), both from 63rd course of the National Defence Academy (1980) have sailed from Opua Bay, New Zealand at 1000h on 14 May 2025 (time zone -12) for Savusavu, Fiji on their first leg of the passage to India onboard their 34 Feet long sailboat named TYSTIE. Their boat is presently registered in Poland but will change to Indian Registration and be probably rechristened 'VISHAKHA' (to honour the port of Visakhapatnam) on arrival at Visakhapatnam later during the year.
Both the officers are sons of the Telugu soil and proud alumni of the prestigious Sainik School Korukonda- 1971 entry batch. Over the last 63 years, the school has contributed handsomely to feeding cadets into the National Defence.