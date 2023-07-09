Actor Sivakarthikeyan plants sapling as part of Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Film actor Sivakarthikeyan planted saplings as part of Green India Challenge here on Saturday. “Green India Challenge is our responsibility and our gift to the coming generation,” said the actor. Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, who was in Hyderabad, called upon everyone to plant saplings. While promoting his new movie “Mahaveerudu”, he planted a sapling in KBR Park in Banjara Hills, on Saturday, as part of the Green India Challenge.

Sivakarthikeyan later spoke to the media and expressed his happiness to be part of the Green India Challenge. He was challenged by actress Nandita Shweta to plant the saplings. “I wholeheartedly appreciate the efforts of Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar who is taking this programme forward as a movement. Green India Challenge helps to prevent global warming.

It provides a chance for future generations to survive. That’s why everyone should participate in Green India Challenge and plant saplings responsibly,” shared the actor.

Later, Sivakarthikeya, who spoke to the media, passed on the “Green India Challenge” to his closest friend Tamil rock star musician Anirudh.

Head of Asian Cinemasand film producer Jhanvi Narang along with Green India Challenge founders participated in this programme.