Agniveer recruitment rally notified
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, on Wednesday released a fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment rally inviting online applications from unmarried men candidates.
A release said the selection test for Agniveers for the recruiting year 2023-24 under the Agnipath Scheme will be applicable for all districts in Telangana.
The last date for registration is March 15. The exam will be from April 17; candidates can apply through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
