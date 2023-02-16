  • Menu
Agniveer recruitment rally notified

Highlights

The Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, on Wednesday released a fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment rally inviting online applications from unmarried men candidates

The Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, on Wednesday released a fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment rally inviting online applications from unmarried men candidates.

A release said the selection test for Agniveers for the recruiting year 2023-24 under the Agnipath Scheme will be applicable for all districts in Telangana.

The last date for registration is March 15. The exam will be from April 17; candidates can apply through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

