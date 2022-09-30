Agriculture varsities VCs' meet from today

Hyderabad: A three-day meeting from September 30 to October 2 will be held at Heartfulness Education Trust of Kanha Shantivanam, Hyderabad with representatives from five Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) and 55 Vice Chancellors from State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs) from across the country.

Dr RC Agrawal, Deputy Director General (Agriculture Education), ICAR and the chief patron and Dr B Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, Telangana (SKLTSHU), and the patron of the meeting, said on Thursday that the meeting will be held to deliberate on a seven-point agenda.

The focus will be on important current issues in agriculture and allied sectors that includes revenue generation model at Agriculture Universities, Entrepreneurship development in agriculture, globalisation of Agriculture Education, Inbreeding reduction, Enhancing Gross Enrolment Ration (GER) and combined entrance examination for admission in Agricultural Universities, introduction of foundation course along with YOGA and Meditations at UG level, recommendation and suggestion of Sixth Deans Committee and Natural Farming, gap analysis for Agriculture University System (AUS) to obtain Global Ranking.

Besides, other issues are findings of draft HR Requirements in the Agricultural Sector for the next 20 years, Public Private Partnership opportunities and other relevant issues in the agricultural and allied sectors.

