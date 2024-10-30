Ahead of Diwali, officials uncover safety violations by sweet shops

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Diwali celebrations, the Telangana Food Safety officials rang the warning bell for sweet lovers. They recently inspected popular sweet shops across the State and found violations of safety norms.

To keep adulterated food products at bay during the festival, a food safety team raided shops and outlets selling sweets and other edible items as part of a special drive. The officials raided popular shops, including Delhi Mithaiwala, Agra Sweets, Vithuna Foods, and Vasi Reddy Home Foods in the city. The officials specifically targeted sweet houses in the districts where they discovered violations.

The food safety inspectors found rat droppings in racks of storerooms in Delhi Mithaiwala. The kitchen space had open dust bins, and doors and windows did not have insect-proof screens. Medical fitness certificates, water analysis reports, and trained supervisors were not available.

Food handlers at Agra Sweets were not wearing proper apparel—head caps, gloves, and aprons. Expired chivda and bhel were observed in the shop that was immediately disposed of in the open. Unlabelled, ready-to-eat savoury foods were also found. The store was operating business instead of a State license.

There was no pest control record at Vithuna Foods and Vasi Reddy Home Foods. Food handlers were not wearing proper apparel head caps, gloves, and aprons.

Vasi Reddy Home Foods was found operating with an FSSAI registration instead of a State license. The registration copy was not displayed. Unlabelled ready-to-eat savoury and pickles were found in storage and for sale, raising concerns about food safety standards.

Consumers are advised to be on the alert while purchasing sweets. Check the shops' hygiene and ensure they follow safety norms, warned officials.

The team raided Nanking restaurant on Monday. It found the refrigerators were in an unhygienic condition, with all doors and lids broken; raw and cooked food items were stored together.

The team observed that dustbins were uncovered, with houseflies present all over the kitchen. Additionally, an open drain was running through the kitchen, and medical fitness certificates, water analysis reports, and trained supervisors were not available.