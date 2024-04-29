AIMIM releases Telugu song to woo voters

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its Telugu campaign song titled ‘Baileli Vasthunadu’ to woo voters, especially the Telugu-speaking populace.

The release of this campaign song in Telugu signifies AIMIM’s strategic efforts to connect with voters in Telangana where the Telugu language holds paramount significance. The party released a six-minute music video sung by Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna highlighting the accomplishments of its chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term in the upcoming elections. AIMIM aims to amplify its outreach and resonance among the Telugu-speaking communities through this cultural and linguistic initiative.

The party on Sunday released the music video, which features footage of Owaisi's visit to his constituency, meetings with people across communities and some of his rare gestures in public appearances like pretending to fly kite, which is the election symbol of AIMIM. The song highlights how Owaisi is serving the people irrespective of their religion or caste.

There are visuals of Hindus, especially temple management committee members, greeting Owaisi with shawls during his visits to the ancient city, while non-Muslims meet him at the party headquarters Darussalam to discuss their issues. The lyrics highlighted how the MP has been fighting for issues of common man in Parliament and outside.

This is the second time that AIMIM has come out with a Telugu song as part of its campaign. In November last year, the party had released a Telugu song titled ‘Bahujanam’, to reach out to Telugu-speaking voters during Telangana Assembly elections. AIMIM has never lost an election from Hyderabad since 1984, when Asaduddin Owaisi's father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected for the first time.

Asaduddin Owaisi made his debut in Lok Sabha in 2004 when his father opted out due to ill-health. This time, the AIMIM chief is locked in what is likely to be a direct fight with BJP's K Madhavi Latha.

The BRS has fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav while Congress has named its Hyderabad district president Sameer Waliullah as its candidate. Elections in Telangana are scheduled on May 13.