Elorda Cup 2024: Abhishek Yadav storms into semis; Pawan, Kavinder bow out

Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian boxer Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semifinals at Elorda Cup 2024 after beating Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Seitzhan, here on Wednesday.

Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men’s 67kg quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and two other Indians suffered losses in their respective quarters. While Pawan went down fighting 1-4 against Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan, Kavinder lost to Uzbekistan’s Mirazbek Mirzahalilov with a knockout decision.

Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) conceded an identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan’s Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov respectively.

Later on Tuesday, Manisha (60kg) and Monika (81+kg) confirmed two more medals for India after entering the semis.

Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) will be in action in the semis on Thursday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.