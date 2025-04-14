AIMPLB to conduct public meet on April 19

Earlier, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a public meeting on April 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm, at Darussalam to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act.

He said that Muslim leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well as from across the country would also participate in the public meeting. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre brought the Umeed Act-2025 by going against the Indian Constitution and added that the Union government was trying to seize the Waqf lands by blocking Articles 23 and 26 of the Constitution.

He criticised that the BJP-led NDA government had drafted the Waqf Bill with the support of leaders of its affiliated parties headed by leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Jayant Chaudhary and others to do injustice to the Muslims of the country. He said that only those related to Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism would be members of the board as per the Umeed Act-2025.

“According to the Waqf Bill, they are trying to tie-up the Waqf lands to those who have illegally acquired them. According to Section 3D and ASMR Act, the Muslims will be subjected to immense injustice. The Muslims will also be subjected to injustice through Section 2 of the Umeed Act-2025. The BJP is wrongly claiming that Waqf lands are not in use. They said that Waqf lands had become non-usable in the Ram Mandir verdict. The Delhi government has written a letter to the Waqf Board to take back its 120 properties in Delhi. Through that letter, many mosques and dargahs are likely to be alienated from the Waqf Board,” he said.