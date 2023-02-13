Akbar urges govt to curb drug menace

Hyderabad: The AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi highlighted in the Assembly on Sunday the use of drugs and destruction caused to youth of the State.

He appealed to the government to take immediate steps to curb the wrong use of drugs and products, including whiteners, cough syrup.

He thanked CM K Chandrashekar Rao and the State police for their swift action in controlling ganja abuse when he raised the issue several times. Owaisi said, "Now-a-days, youngsters are purchasing cough syrups and consuming them in large amounts. Whitener, which is used to erase ink marks, is being consumed by them." He said ganja, harsh oil, OPM oil, OPM powder, heroine, brown sugar, MDMA, cocaine, hydrochloride are disrupting youngsters.

"I appeal to the State government and the Narcotic Enforcement department of Hyderabad to form a wing to detect and disrupt drug trafficking," he said.

He quoted a recent report produced by the narcotic drug wing of Andhra Pradesh, to say that 40 per cent of drug addicts are forced and blackmailed to become peddlers and carriers.

"The report states that the narcotics department found Rs 3,200 crore in Telangana and Rs 2,400 crore in AP. This shows that the drug mafia is worth crores, spoiling our youth's future," he said.

Owaisi pointed out that rules to open a pharmacy should be stringent. "There should be a no negotiation rule and that no cough syrups or any painkillers should be sold without a proper doctor's prescription," he stressed.

He said though the Assembly met for a few days, 37 demands were completed in three days and question hours for four days. "I appeal to the government to hold the Assembly sessions for at least three sessions in a year."

He said Urdu should be made an official language of the State. "Earlier also I requested the government to nominate members to the Official Language Commission which oversees the implementation of Telugu (first State language), and Urdu (second language) can be monitored and second language status can be given to Urdu."