All arrangements in place to pep up Lashkar Bonalu bash

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Ashada month festivities, the stage is set for Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad for Lashkar Bonalu celebrations. All elaborate arrangements are being made ready for the D-day, and the two-day annual event will begin on July 21.

Lighting works, barricade installation are in progress and will be completed within a day and the temple has been decked up with flower decorations. The road leading up to Ujjaini Mahankali Devalayam at General Bazaar is packed with devotees, as festivities have already begun. But the major attraction at the temple is the two-day annual event set to commence on July 21 (Bonalu) and July 22 (Rangam).

A senior officer of Ujjaini Mahankali Temple said, “This year, the Lashkar Bonalu celebration will be in a grand manner like every year and all the arrangements are being made. This year we are expecting more than 40 lakh devotees for the two-day festival and in 2023, 35 lakh devotees visited the temple. A special saree would be offered to the deity from Pochampally. A gold Bonam by the temple would be offered to the Goddess. For the Rangam procession for the deity, this year elephant Rupavathi from Karnataka will take part in the procession. Around Rs 16.50 lakh has been sanctioned from the State government.”

The arrangements include the installation of CCTV cameras, with 25 cameras installed inside and 20 outside the temple premises, ban on the movement of vehicles on RP road, battery cars for senior citizens, CCTV camera command control room at Mahankali police station, LED screens at strategic points, etc. The temple authorities, GHMC, HMWSSB, HMDA, TSSPDCL and police departments are leaving no stone unturned to make the annual State festival a grand affair. A waterproof shed would be put up at the temple premises to protect the devotees against rain and sun. Toilet facilities for both men and women will be set up by the GHMC, he added.