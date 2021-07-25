All set for Secunderabad Bonalu today

Hyderabad: City police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that all the necessary arrangements in terms of safety and security for Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu of Secunderabad have been completed. The traditional Bonalu would be held on Sunday. He urged devotees to follow Covid-19 norms such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and carrying hand sanitisers strictly.

Later, the Commissioner inaugurated the job mela at Red Rose Palace in Nampally. Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that a total of 24 companies participated for 4,000 vacancies. Addressing aspirants on the occasion, he said that after the pandemic there were lot of opportunities in different sectors and there would be always opportunities for skilled people. He suggested youth not to be disappointed with situations as it would not be the same all time and asked them to perform well at workplace.