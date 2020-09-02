Alleged links with ISIS affiliate Hyderabad man among 5 charge-sheeted by NIA

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five persons, including a Hyderabadi man, in a court in Delhi, for their alleged association with the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of ISIS.



The charge sheet was filed against Jahanzaib Sami, a native of Delhi, Hina Bashir, a native of Kashmir, Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune.

According to a release issued by the NIA, it has been noted that all these persons named in the charge sheet were trying to utilise the anti-CAA protests to build a negative image of the Government of India.

The accused have been charge-sheeted for their association with the banned terrorist organisation ISIS/ISKP and for conspiring to create disaffection against the government, promoting enmity among different religious communities and for committing subversive activities. Upon receiving instructions from ISKP head Abu Usman-Al-Kashmiri, accused Jahanzaib and Abdullah Basith prepared a magazine titled 'Voice of Hind' inciting Muslims against non-Muslims and urging them to rise against the Government of India and join ISIS.

Abdullah Basith, a native of Gulshan Iqbal Colony in Chandrayangutta, was earlier arrested by the NIA and has been named in the charge sheet on Wednesday.

The case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell on March 8, after the Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife, Hina Bashir Beigh were arrested from their rented accommodation in Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi. The NIA re-registered the case on March 20 and initiated the probe.

The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 120B, 124A, 153A & 201 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against all the alleged accused.