Annual day celebrations in all government schools: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Annual Day celebrations will be organised in all government schools across the State, on par with private institutions, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday, while addressing the Teachers' Day celebrations organised by the government at Ravindra Bharathi. She wanted teachers to teach moral and human values to students. The minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accorded top priority to the education sector. Impressed with the measures taken by the government, over 1.3 lakh students from private schools have joined those run by the government in this academic year.

Reddy said that during 2021-22, over 2.5 lakh students enrolled in different government schools across the State. "The Central government has appreciated the government initiative of conducting digital classes during the Covid pandemic.

The minister lauded teachers for conducting digital classes during the pandemic. She called for parent-teacher meetings to be conducted regularly. "The State government does not consider the amount spent on the education sector as expenditure, in fact, it considers it as an investment on future generations," Reddy remarked.

"The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) for admissions into different degree colleges was now being replicated in other States, she pointed out.

The minister presented State Teacher Awards-2021 to 111 teachers, including those from government, local body, residential schools, government junior and degree colleges, and State universities. They were also awarded Rs 10,000 cash.

She felicitated Rangaiah Kaderla, acting headmaster of MPPS Sawarkheda, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Ramaswamy Payyavula, headteacher at ZP High School, Indiranagar, Siddipet (U) district, who bagged the National Awards in 2021.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the government was according top priority to both education and health sectors in the State.