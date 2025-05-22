Another major fire breaks out at agarbatti-making unit in city

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at an agarbatti (incense stick) manufacturing warehouse in Sitaramaraju Nagar Basti, Gudimalkapur on Wednesday. After seeing thick smoke, panic gripped among nearby residents. Upon receiving information, Fire department personnel promptly reached the site and doused the flames before they could escalate.

According to officials, the fire caused significant property loss, but no injuries or casualties. The Gudimalkapur police also arrived at the spot and registered a case. Investigation is on to ascertain the cause.

The mishap took place in a densely populated residential area, raising concerns over safety, but swift action helped prevent flames from spreading to nearby houses. Officials said the preliminary suspicion points to an electrical short-circuit or flammable material mishandling, but nothing has been confirmed.

On Tuesday, a fire occurred in a shoe warehouse located on the second floor of a G+2 building in Boyiguda, Chatrinaka. The occupants rushed downstairs from the building and alerted the officials. On information, the Chatrinaka police reached the scene quickly. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to the building or surrounding areas.