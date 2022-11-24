Any work in RTA…Applicants forced to cough up extra bucks

Hyderabad: Corruption at the Regional Transport Authority is rampant as dishonest staff continue to demand money from the applicants to get their work done without making them standing in the queue. Many steps have been taken by the higher-ups to fix the menace and bring transparency in the functioning of RTA offices, but it all went in vein. Applicants and the transport unions alleged that RTA-Hyderabad-East Zone in Moosarambagh has a glare with corruption and irregularities in the execution of their responsibilities.

Getting work done without standing in a long queue is now easy as the applicant givens around Rs 200 to the internal officer and the service is done before the given time. Transport unions alleged that corruption is high in the East zone due to the two offices, one at Moosarambagh for documentation transactions and another at Nagole for physical transactions to complete transport related services.

An applicant on condition of anonymity at Moosarambagh said, "By spending Rs 200 extra, I received my LLR (learners license) in a few minutes without any verification. I am unaware of the entire process. The person at the office took my documents and asked me to take a picture at another block. After a few minutes I got the LLR," said the applicant.

According to the transport unions, applicants visiting the RTA office in Moosarambagh are forced to shell out extra money for completing their work. City Auto and Motorcab Drivers Welfare Society, President Mahmood Hussain Makke said, "Officers are demanding money for the work to be done. They charge minimum Rs 200 to Rs 500 depending on the transport related service. Applicants applying for the LLR charge Rs 200 extra to get their service done," he alleged.

"RCs, DLs, fitness certificates, renewal documents and several others documents are being issued by the officers without verification by charging an extra amount. Without proper documentation the transactions are completed through corruption. Moreover, documents are handed over directly to the applicant which generally has to be sent by post," alleged Mahmood added that, "a representation was also given to the Transport commissioner on the rise in corruption at transport offices."

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union General secretary, M Dayanand said "The vigilance department and ACB officials must hold surprise visits and inspections in offices to ensure the corruption. They must form teams and deploy at offices and hold them red-handed to curb corruption. The transport authorities must take a serious note and take stern action against the illegal activities in the RTA office," he added.

Recently, Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) also protested against the corruption in RTA offices and demanded the government to put up 'We don't take bribes' boards at government offices including RTA.