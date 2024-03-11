Apollo Hospitals unveils ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform

Hyderabad: The Apollo Hospitals Group unveiled the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, a revolutionary advancement in brain tumour treatment, marking a significant milestone as the first in South Asia to introduce this ground-breaking technology.

With ZAP-X, Apollo Hospitals continues its legacy of innovation and commitment to providing world-class healthcare solutions for patients in India and across the world. ZAP-X introduces a new era in brain tumour treatment, offering patients a non-invasive, pain-free alternative with sessions lasting just 30 minutes. This transformative technology redefines precision with minimal radiation exposure, enabling new standards in effectiveness and patient comfort.

Unlike conventional methods, ZAP-X utilises a self-shielded, gyroscopic linear accelerator design to direct radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, accurately focusing radiation on the intended tumour or target. This innovative method improves patient outcomes by enhancing the ability to avoid critical structures like the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves, while also drastically minimising exposure to healthy brain tissue to safeguard a patient’s cognitive function.

Apollo Hospitals Group founder chairman Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy said that for more than four decades, Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of healthcare, continuously challenging limits to provide exceptional care. “Upholding this tradition, we have unveiled ZAP-X, an innovative technology designed for the treatment of brain tumors. This new approach allows for non-invasive, pain-free sessions lasting 30 minutes with minimal exposure to radiation. ZAP-X also comes with advanced safety protocols, including instant error detection and reduced radiation leakage, that ensure the patient’s well-being and quality of life post-treatment,” said Dr Reddy.

Dr Reddy said that with the rising tide of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), ZAP-X will be a new addition to our fight against NCDs, of which cancers form a significant portion.

Zap Surgical Founder and CEO, Professor John R Adler, said that stereotactic radiosurgery is among the most important medical advancements of the past century. Eligible patients no longer must experience debilitating surgical resections or potentially lose cognitive capacity by undergoing whole-brain radiotherapy. Instead, with ZAP-X radiosurgery, patients can now be quickly treated in an outpatient setting and often return to normal activities the same day with no incisions and no pain, he said.