ASME’s IMECE India 2025 Bridges Research, Industry, and Academia in Hyderabad

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) hosted its first International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE) India 2025 in Hyderabad, spotlighting sustainability, innovation, and academia–industry collaboration.

Supported by the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the congress featured keynotes, policy dialogues, and showcases like Innovation Square and the Engineering Education Symposium.

Leaders including Shri Srinivas Kondapalli and Shri Sanjay Kumar highlighted India’s growing role in manufacturing, MSMEs, and clean energy. With global participation, IMECE India 2025 provided a transformative platform to foster future-ready skills, research, and sustainable industrial growth.